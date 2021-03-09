UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meghan And Harry Row Divides UK Along Age Lines: Poll

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:11 PM

Meghan and Harry row divides UK along age lines: poll

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview has divided public opinion in Britain, a poll showed Tuesday, with those under 25 most likely to feel they were unfairly treated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview has divided public opinion in Britain, a poll showed Tuesday, with those under 25 most likely to feel they were unfairly treated.

In the Oprah Winfrey interview, first aired in the United States on Sunday, the couple accused royal family members of asking how dark their baby's skin would be.

Meghan, a mixed-race former television actress, said she had felt suicidal and was refused help by palace aides.

A poll by YouGov taken after the interview aired in Britain on Monday evening, indicated that almost a third (32 percent) felt Meghan and Harry were unfairly treated by the royal family, while the same percentage thought their treatment was fair.

But there was a clear split along age lines.

The younger generation took the side of Meghan and Harry, who are both in their 30s and married in 2018, while the older generation were more likely to back the royal family led by the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II.

Sixty-one percent of those aged 18 to 24 thought the couple were unfairly treated, while 50 percent of those over 65 thought they were fairly treated, a view only shared by 13 percent of the youngest group.

Another question on whether people's general sympathies lay with Meghan and Harry or with the other royals, found that overall more British people -- 36 percent -- favoured the Queen and the royal family, while 22 percent chose Harry and Meghan.

The polling agency spoke to 4,656 British adults after the show aired on ITV commercial television, with an audience of more than 11 million.

Related Topics

Married Split Same United States Meghan Markle Sunday 2018 Family TV Million

Recent Stories

Planetary pact: China and Russia to launch lunar s ..

1 minute ago

E. Guinea military camp blasts toll rises to 105

1 minute ago

China set to dominate global 5G landscape: report

1 minute ago

Emirati-Russian relations are profound, growing st ..

16 minutes ago

US House Armed Services Chief Backs Biden Call to ..

1 minute ago

AED 2.6 billion City Centre Al Zahia opens in Shar ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.