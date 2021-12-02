Meghan Markle hails privacy win over UK newspaper group

Meghan Markle on Thursday hailed her privacy victory against a UK newspaper group, expressing hope it would encourage others to hold the industry to account and change it for the better

London, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Meghan Markle on Thursday hailed her privacy victory against a UK newspaper group, expressing hope it would encourage others to hold the industry to account and change it for the better.

The Duchess of Sussex said after three appeal court judges rejected an appeal by Associated Newspapers that it was "a victory not just for me but for anyone else who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right".

"What matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create," she added.