UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meghan Markle Lifted 'taboo' On Miscarriage, Say Charities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:18 PM

Meghan Markle lifted 'taboo' on miscarriage, say charities

British charities helping families deal with miscarriages on Wednesday praised Meghan Markle for lifting a taboo with a first-person essay in the New York Times

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :British charities helping families deal with miscarriages on Wednesday praised Meghan Markle for lifting a taboo with a first-person essay in the New York Times.

"I just applaud Meghan for showing the courage to share their story so beautifully and eloquently," said Zoe Clark-Coates, head of the Mariposa Trust, which supports people who have had miscarriages or lost children.

"It gives people insight into a subject that is often not discussed and brought into the light," said Clark-Coates, who has written books about grief and pregnancy.

Every time a celebrity talks about miscarriage or a storyline in a tv show covers the subject "we see a massive surge in people asking for support", she told AFP.

She also praised Markle's piece for describing how Prince Harry was suffering as a father and for expressing grief despite the couple already having a child, Archie, born last year.

Some couples feel they cannot talk about their pain after a miscarriage if they have a healthy child, Clark-Coates said.

"It's making people feel less alone," she said.

She likened the impact of the publication to an Instagram post by American model Chrissy Teigen in October that showed her grief-stricken in hospital after her son was stillborn.

The post published in October was "liked" more than 11 million times but was also criticised by some as overly shocking and intimate.

Markle's opinion piece comes after prince Harry and his brother William have talked about the need to be open about mental health issues.

"I'm not surprised they've been brave enough to do this," said Clark-Coates.

Roughly one in five -- 250,000 pregnancies -- end in miscarriage every year in the UK, according to Tommy's, which funds research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

"It's a real taboo in society, so mothers like Meghan sharing their stories is a vital step in breaking down that stigma and shame," said Sophie King, a midwife at the charity.

"Her honesty and openness today send a powerful message to anyone who loses a baby: this may feel incredibly lonely, but you are not alone."The stigma around miscarriage prevents many people from asking for support, said Karen Burgess, chief executive of Petals, a charity that offers counselling to people who have lost a baby.

Burgess praised Markle's "frank, raw account", saying: "We hope this opens the door for more couples to feel they can do the same."

Related Topics

Same New York United Kingdom Meghan Markle May October Post TV From Share Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

21 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

36 minutes ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

1 hour ago

World-renowned artistic director immerses in Emira ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.