Meghan Markle suggests Palace 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her

Los Angeles (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Meghan Markle suggested Buckingham Palace was "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband Prince Harry, in a clip from an upcoming interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey released by CBS late Wednesday.

Asked by Winfrey how she felt about the Palace hearing her speak out, Markle replied: "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there's an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us." The clip was released after Buckingham Palace said it would investigate newspaper reports that Markle faces a bullying complaint from her time living in Kensington Palace -- although the interview was recorded before the allegations were made public.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex... our HR team will look into the circumstances," Buckingham Palace said in a statement earlier on Wednesday.

The Times newspaper made the claims, which are alleged to date back to October 2018.

"Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned," said the palace.

"The Royal Household... does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace." Markle had released a statement directly addressing the report earlier.

"The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself," her spokesman said.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right." The couple said The Times was being used to "peddle a wholly false narrative" before the television interview.

- Ill grandfather - Harry, who is Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, married Markle in a glittering wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

The former army officer's marriage to the mixed race former television actress was seen as breathing new life into the centuries-old British monarchy.

But the couple announced early last year that they were stepping back from their duties, in part because of what they saw as unfair media coverage.

They moved to the United States and have since permanently quit as working royals, relinquishing their honorary titles and patronages, Buckingham Palace announced last month.

Their interview with Oprah Winfrey is due to air on Sunday. They are expected to lift the lid on life inside the royal family following their fairytale wedding and the reasons for their split.

It comes as Harry's grandfather, the queen's husband Prince Philip, has been in hospital for several weeks under treatment for an undisclosed infection, sparking fears for his health.

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was transferred to a specialist cardiac unit on Monday for tests on a pre-existing heart condition.

His daughter-in-law Camilla, the wife of Prince Charles, said on Wednesday that Philip was "slightly improving", although he "hurts at moments" due to the treatment.

Since relocating to the United States, Harry and Markle have embarked on several commercial ventures, including lucrative tie-ups with the streaming platforms Netflix and Spotify.

They have also taken legal action against a number of media publications, alleging invasion of privacy following what they described as intolerable media pressure in Britain.

Following a comprehensive victory in February against Associated Newspapers which published a private letter written by Markle to her father, she was awarded �450,000 ($627,000, 520,000 Euros) as interim payment of legal costs on Tuesday.