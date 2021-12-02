Meghan Markle urges tabloid shake-up after second privacy win

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Meghan Markle on Thursday won a second court victory against a British newspaper group, as judges threw out the publisher's appeal against a ruling that it breached her privacy.

The Duchess of Sussex said she hoped the ruling would embolden others to hold tabloid newspapers to account and provoke reform.

"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right," she said in a statement after the judgment was handed down.

"While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create.

" Markle took Associated Newspapers to court after it published extracts of a letter that she sent her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

A High Court judge ruled in February that extracts of the letter published in the Mail on Sunday were "manifestly excessive and... unlawful".

The judge ordered the newspaper group to pay hundreds of thousands of Pounds in interim legal costs and to print a front-page statement acknowledging her legal victory.

But the ruling was put on hold while the paper challenged whether the judge was right to rule in Meghan's favour without holding a full trial hearing.