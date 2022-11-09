UrduPoint.com

Meghan Markle Violates Royal Protocol By Voting In US Elections - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Meghan Markle Violates Royal Protocol by Voting in US Elections - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Duchess of Sussex and wife of UK Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, violated the informal royal protocol by voting in the US midterm elections, British media reported on Wednesday.

According to a long-standing tradition, members of the royal family should abstain from participating in any type of voting and remain neutral in respect to political matters, although there is no law prohibiting them from voting, The Daily Mirror said.

The official website of the Archewell Foundation, founded by Markle and Prince Harry, posted a message and a photo, depicting the duchess with an "I voted" sticker, and a list of "helpful reminders" for voters.

In September 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a video urged Americans to vote in the 2020 Presidential elections. Although the couple did not promote any of the candidates, many perceived the video as advertising the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

In January 2020, the couple announced their decision to step back as "working members" of the Royal family in order to become financially independent and freely live in the US. In March 2021, the couple gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused some of their relatives of hostility and racism.

