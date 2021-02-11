UrduPoint.com
Meghan Markle Wins Privacy Claim Against UK News Group

Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:29 PM

Meghan Markle wins privacy claim against UK news group

Meghan Markle on Thursday won a high-profile claim for breach of privacy after a British newspaper published extracts of a 2018 letter she had written to her estranged father

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Meghan Markle on Thursday won a high-profile claim for breach of privacy after a British newspaper published extracts of a 2018 letter she had written to her estranged father.

A judge at the High Court in London said the Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Prince Harry, "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private".

The articles in the Mail on Sunday weekly paper "interfered with that reasonable expectation" and were unlawful, judge Mark Warby said in a ruling.

