UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meghan Markle Wins Privacy Lawsuit After UK Tabloid Publishes Private Letter - Court

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:20 PM

Meghan Markle Wins Privacy Lawsuit After UK Tabloid Publishes Private Letter - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has won a privacy lawsuit filed against a UK media company that published excerpts of a letter sent to her estranged father two years ago, the London High Court said in a ruling on Thursday.

Parts of the letter, which was purportedly sent in 2018, appeared in the Mail on Sunday one year later. Markle subsequently filed a privacy claim against Associated Newspapers, the media conglomerate that publishes the tabloid newspaper.

"The Letter disclosed her intimate thoughts and feelings; these were personal matters, not matters of legitimate public interest; she enjoyed a reasonable expectation that the contents would remain private and not be published to the world at large by a national newspaper," a court ruling read.

The court issued a summary judgment, meaning that the claim was resolved without a full trial.

In a statement carried by UK media outlets, Markle welcomed the ruling, accusing the Mail of Sunday of conducting dehumanizing practices.

"After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and the Mail On Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanising practices," the statement read.

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have long been critical of the press coverage they have received and said in a statement in April 2020 that they would no longer deal with the editors of four tabloid newspapers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married in May 2018, announced in January 2020 that they would "step back" as senior members of the UK royal family.

Related Topics

World Company Married London United Kingdom Meghan Markle January April May Sunday 2018 2020 Family Media Court

Recent Stories

FNC presents UAE’s national, international effor ..

21 minutes ago

Foolproof security on first T-20 match of Pak-Sout ..

18 minutes ago

CCOE discusses electricity policy

18 minutes ago

US Imposes Myanmar Sanctions on 8 individuals, 3 E ..

18 minutes ago

Brussels Ready to Help Kiev Embark on 'Important E ..

18 minutes ago

UAE condemns foreign interventions in internal aff ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.