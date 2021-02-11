Meghan Markle Wins Privacy Lawsuit After UK Tabloid Publishes Private Letter - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has won a privacy lawsuit filed against a UK media company that published excerpts of a letter sent to her estranged father two years ago, the London High Court said in a ruling on Thursday.

Parts of the letter, which was purportedly sent in 2018, appeared in the Mail on Sunday one year later. Markle subsequently filed a privacy claim against Associated Newspapers, the media conglomerate that publishes the tabloid newspaper.

"The Letter disclosed her intimate thoughts and feelings; these were personal matters, not matters of legitimate public interest; she enjoyed a reasonable expectation that the contents would remain private and not be published to the world at large by a national newspaper," a court ruling read.

The court issued a summary judgment, meaning that the claim was resolved without a full trial.

In a statement carried by UK media outlets, Markle welcomed the ruling, accusing the Mail of Sunday of conducting dehumanizing practices.

"After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and the Mail On Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanising practices," the statement read.

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have long been critical of the press coverage they have received and said in a statement in April 2020 that they would no longer deal with the editors of four tabloid newspapers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married in May 2018, announced in January 2020 that they would "step back" as senior members of the UK royal family.