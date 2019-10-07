Father of the Duchess of Sussesex, Thomas Markle on Sunday shared portions of the "painful" letter to The Mail, that his daughter Meghan Markle sent him last year in August

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) Father of the Duchess of Sussesex, Thomas Markle on Sunday shared portions of the "painful" letter to The Mail, that his daughter Meghan Markle sent him last year in August.According to Thomas, he felt "forced" address the public after the Duchess's friends mistook the contents of the letter and put it forth to People magazine.The former lighting director had vowed to keep the letter a secret, however, the �long-time friend' made it appear that Meghan's words indicated an act of conciliation citing that the Duchess wanted to make amends and did not want to be victimised."Dad.

I'm so heartbroken. I love you, I have one father. Please stop victimising me through the media so we can repair our relationship," the unnamed friend said.However, the truth was far from what it appeared to be.Thomas saw the letter as "a final goodbye" with no real hints of a possible patch up and saw that the truth needed to be brought to light in order to dismiss the negative connotation attached to him."I decided to release parts of the letter because of the article from Meghan's friends in People magazine.

I have to defend myself. I only released parts of the letter because other parts were so painful. The letter didn't seem loving to me. I found it hurtful," revealed Thomas.The estranged father added that the letter was a means of defaming him and felt that he needed to validate his feelings by revealing the truth."The letter was presented in a way that vilified me and wasn't true.

It was presented as her reaching out and writing a loving letter in the hope of healing the rift, but the letter isn't like that at all. I have the right to defend myself."Regardless of the ugly situation, Thomas expresses how he would take his daughter back in a heartbeat if she would reach out."I don't recognize the person who wrote the letter but I still love my daughter," he told The Mail ."All it would take is one phone call and most of this craziness would stop," he said.The estranged father also dismissed claims that he received payments to release the letter.