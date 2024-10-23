Open Menu

Mehidy, Jaker Take Bangladesh Into Lead Over South Africa In Test

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Mehidy, Jaker take Bangladesh into lead over South Africa in Test

Mirpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Half-centuries by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and debutant Jaker Ali helped Bangladesh into a 65-run lead over South Africa at tea on the third day of the first Test on Wednesday.

The hosts were 267-7 when the covers came on because of rain in Mirpur and early tea was taken with all-rounder Mehidy batting on 77 alongside Nayeem Hasan on 12.

Mehidy and Jaker added 138 runs for the seventh wicket to save Bangladesh from an innings defeat after they resumed at 101-3, chasing down South Africa's 202-run first-innings lead.

Jaker was eventually trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for 58.

In the morning, South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada took advantage of overcast conditions to take two wickets in three balls during the fifth over.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy departed after making 40 when his attempted drive found a thick edge to first slip, where David Bedingham took the catch.

Rabada's fourth wicket of the innings came two balls later as he sent Mushfiqur Rahim's middle stump cartwheeling out of the ground with a full delivery that nipped back. The right-hander made 33.

Wicketkeeper Litton Das followed for just seven as he edged a sharply turning delivery from Maharaj to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and the dismissal was confirmed as caught on review, after an initial shout for lbw.

South Africa scored 308 in their first innings, powered by Verreynne's second Test century, in reply to Bangladesh's 106 all out on the first day.

Bangladesh are yet to win a Test against South Africa. The second and final match of the series begins on October 29 in Chattogram.

Related Topics

Century Bangladesh David Lead South Africa Mirpur Mushfiqur Rahim Litton Das Keshav Maharaj October All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for ..

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..

9 minutes ago
 Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

16 minutes ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

25 minutes ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

33 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

2 hours ago
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

15 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

15 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

15 hours ago

More Stories From World