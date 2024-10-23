Mehidy, Jaker take Bangladesh into lead over South Africa in Test

Mirpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Half-centuries by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and debutant Jaker Ali helped Bangladesh into a 65-run lead over South Africa at tea on the third day of the first Test on Wednesday.

The hosts were 267-7 when the covers came on because of rain in Mirpur and early tea was taken with all-rounder Mehidy batting on 77 alongside Nayeem Hasan on 12.

Mehidy and Jaker added 138 runs for the seventh wicket to save Bangladesh from an innings defeat after they resumed at 101-3, chasing down South Africa's 202-run first-innings lead.

Jaker was eventually trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for 58.

In the morning, South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada took advantage of overcast conditions to take two wickets in three balls during the fifth over.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy departed after making 40 when his attempted drive found a thick edge to first slip, where David Bedingham took the catch.

Rabada's fourth wicket of the innings came two balls later as he sent Mushfiqur Rahim's middle stump cartwheeling out of the ground with a full delivery that nipped back. The right-hander made 33.

Wicketkeeper Litton Das followed for just seven as he edged a sharply turning delivery from Maharaj to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and the dismissal was confirmed as caught on review, after an initial shout for lbw.

South Africa scored 308 in their first innings, powered by Verreynne's second Test century, in reply to Bangladesh's 106 all out on the first day.

Bangladesh are yet to win a Test against South Africa. The second and final match of the series begins on October 29 in Chattogram.