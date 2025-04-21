Open Menu

Mehidy's Five Wickets Help Bangladesh Fight Back In First Zimbabwe Test

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Mehidy's five wickets help Bangladesh fight back in first Zimbabwe Test

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Bangladesh ended the second day of the first Test against Zimbabwe on Monday trailing by only 25 runs after spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets to restrict the visitors to 273 in their first innings.

It was a comeback for Bangladesh after a disappointing first day when skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss in Sylhet and decided to bat first.

However, his batters failed to capitalise and were bowled out by an impressive Zimbabwe attack for a modest 191.

Zimbabwe then piled on the misery by racing to 67-0 by the end of play on the first day.

Starting from a commanding position, both Zimbabwe openers fell early on the second day to aggressive pace bowling by Nahid Rana.

Ben Curran was the first to go on 18 and his partner Brian Bennett, who hit an aggressive 64-ball 57, was removed soon after with the score on 88-2.

Sean Williams (59) was the only other Zimbabwe batter to reach fifty.

Wessly Madhevere (24), Nyasha Mayavo (35) and Richard Ngarava (28) all failed to build bigger scores.

Off-spinner Mehidy took the key wickets of Williams, Mayavo and Ngarava to finish with 5-52 on a wicket that was expected to help the pace bowlers.

Nahid took 3-74 with aggressive bowling in support of Mehidy.

Starting the second innings with an 82-run deficit, Bangladesh lost Shadman islam on 4 to Blessing Muzarabani with the score on 13.

His opening partner Mahmudul Hasan Joy soldiered on to 28 in an unbeaten 44-run partnership with Mominul Haque, on 15, to end the day at 57-1.

Shanto must now hope that they can make the most of the friendly home conditions to set an imposing target for the visitors.

Bangladesh have been formidable on the slow and spin-friendly home pitches but have several veterans missing.

They have won eight of the 18 Tests against Zimbabwe, their highest total against any Test side, including four of the past five.

The second and final Test will be played in Chattogram from April 28.

Day 2 scores:

1st innings: Bangladesh 191 all out (Mominul Haque 56, Najmul Hossain Shanto 40; Blessing Muzarabani 3-50, Wellington Masakadza 3-21)

1st innings: Zimbabwe 273 all out (Brian Bennett 57, Sean Williams 59; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-52, Nahid Rana 3-74)

2nd innings: Bangladesh 57-1 (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 28 not out, Mominul Haque 15 not out; Blessing Muzarabani 1-21)

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

36 minutes ago
 Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public schoo ..

Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university

46 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World C ..

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team

52 minutes ago
 Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Can ..

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League

1 hour ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

2 hours ago
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

2 hours ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

2 hours ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

2 hours ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From World