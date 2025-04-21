Mehidy's Five Wickets Help Bangladesh Fight Back In First Zimbabwe Test
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Bangladesh ended the second day of the first Test against Zimbabwe on Monday trailing by only 25 runs after spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets to restrict the visitors to 273 in their first innings.
It was a comeback for Bangladesh after a disappointing first day when skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss in Sylhet and decided to bat first.
However, his batters failed to capitalise and were bowled out by an impressive Zimbabwe attack for a modest 191.
Zimbabwe then piled on the misery by racing to 67-0 by the end of play on the first day.
Starting from a commanding position, both Zimbabwe openers fell early on the second day to aggressive pace bowling by Nahid Rana.
Ben Curran was the first to go on 18 and his partner Brian Bennett, who hit an aggressive 64-ball 57, was removed soon after with the score on 88-2.
Sean Williams (59) was the only other Zimbabwe batter to reach fifty.
Wessly Madhevere (24), Nyasha Mayavo (35) and Richard Ngarava (28) all failed to build bigger scores.
Off-spinner Mehidy took the key wickets of Williams, Mayavo and Ngarava to finish with 5-52 on a wicket that was expected to help the pace bowlers.
Nahid took 3-74 with aggressive bowling in support of Mehidy.
Starting the second innings with an 82-run deficit, Bangladesh lost Shadman islam on 4 to Blessing Muzarabani with the score on 13.
His opening partner Mahmudul Hasan Joy soldiered on to 28 in an unbeaten 44-run partnership with Mominul Haque, on 15, to end the day at 57-1.
Shanto must now hope that they can make the most of the friendly home conditions to set an imposing target for the visitors.
Bangladesh have been formidable on the slow and spin-friendly home pitches but have several veterans missing.
They have won eight of the 18 Tests against Zimbabwe, their highest total against any Test side, including four of the past five.
The second and final Test will be played in Chattogram from April 28.
Day 2 scores:
1st innings: Bangladesh 191 all out (Mominul Haque 56, Najmul Hossain Shanto 40; Blessing Muzarabani 3-50, Wellington Masakadza 3-21)
1st innings: Zimbabwe 273 all out (Brian Bennett 57, Sean Williams 59; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-52, Nahid Rana 3-74)
2nd innings: Bangladesh 57-1 (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 28 not out, Mominul Haque 15 not out; Blessing Muzarabani 1-21)
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Mehidy's five wickets help Bangladesh fight back in first Zimbabwe Test25 seconds ago
-
Trump says 'Rest in Peace' after Pope Francis death30 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results30 minutes ago
-
Iran's president praises Pope Francis Gaza stance30 minutes ago
-
Dushanbe to host Tajik — Belarus Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation50 minutes ago
-
China says 'firmly opposes' trade deals that harm its interests1 hour ago
-
NASA's oldest active astronaut returns to Earth on 70th birthday2 hours ago
-
Serie A postpones matches due to Pope's death2 hours ago
-
Stunned and sad, faithful gather at St Peter's to remember Francis2 hours ago
-
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy2 hours ago
-
Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 122 hours ago
-
Pope Francis was 'faithful friend' of Palestinians: Abbas2 hours ago