Melania Trump Back In Public Eye With Digital Tokens Of Artwork To Help Foster Children

Former US First Lady Melania Trump has launched a platform for the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or customized digital images, that she said will embody her "passion for the arts" and whose proceeds will partially go to assist foster children

The first NFT in the series, entitled "Melania's Vision", is a watercolor art by Marc-Antoine Coulon featuring the former first lady's cobalt blue eyes and includes an audio recording of a message of hope from her that will go on sale on melaniatrump.com until December 31, priced approximately at $150 a piece. "Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development to thrive after they age out of the foster community," she said in a statement.

NFTs are a special kind of crypto-asset where each token is unique, unlike "fungible" assets like Bitcoin and Dollar bills, which are the same in appearance and value for each piece. Because they are each of a kind, NFTs can be used to legitimize ownership of digital assets such as artworks, recordings and virtual homes or pets.

Trump said she will release her NFTs featuring digital and physical artwork, as well as fashion accessories, in regular intervals through auctions scheduled from January. A portion of the proceeds will assist children aging out of the foster care system.

Prior to this, the wife of former President Donald Trump has largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving the White House in January after his election loss to Joe Biden in November 2020.

