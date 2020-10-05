Melania Trump Says 'Feeling Good' After Testing Positive for Coronavirus Last Week

US First Lady Melania Trump said on Monday that she is feeling well after testing positive for the novel coronavirus last week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) US First Lady Melania Trump said on Monday that she is feeling well after testing positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

"I am feeling good and will continue to rest at home," she said via Twitter.

The First Lady expressed gratitude to all well wishers after the outpouring of support to her and US president Donald Trump, and thanked the medical staff who are assisting them fight the novel coronavirus.

"My continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus," she said.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland after announcing that he and his wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.