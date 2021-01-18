UrduPoint.com
Melania Trump's Favorability Rating As FLOTUS Sinks To Record Low - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:31 PM

First Lady of the US (FLOTUS) Melania Trump will be departing the White House with a record-low popularity rating as 47 percent of Americans hold an unfavorable view of her, a fresh CNN poll revealed on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) First Lady of the US (FLOTUS) Melania Trump will be departing the White House with a record-low popularity rating as 47 percent of Americans hold an unfavorable view of her, a fresh CNN poll revealed on Sunday.

According to the poll, 42 percent of respondents hold a favorable view of Melania Trump as FLOTUS, 47 percent hold a negative view of her, and 12 percent are either unsure or never head of her.

Melania Trump enjoyed the highest rating in May 2018, when 57 percent had a favorable view of her and only 27 percent disapproved of her.

FLOTUS' rating is higher than outgoing President Donald Trump's who is approved by 34 percent and disapproved by 62 percent, according to the latest CNN poll. Moreover, Melania Trump enjoyed higher popularity than current Vice President Mike Pence, who is disapproved by 49 percent of respondents, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is disapproved by 52 percent of Americans.

The poll was conducted by the SRSS research company for CNN from January 9-14 among 1,003 respondents over the telephone. The margin of error does not exceed 3.7 percent.

