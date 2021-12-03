Melbourne Could Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages in City Center - Reports

The Victoria State Government in Australia and the Melbourne City Council have proposed to ban horse and carriage operators from providing services on public roads in the Melbourne Central Business District (CBD), the 9News channel reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The Victoria State Government in Australia and the Melbourne City Council have proposed to ban horse and carriage operators from providing services on public roads in the Melbourne Central Business District (CBD), the 9News channel reported on Friday.

According to the proposal, carriage operators will still be allowed to provide services within the city outside the CBD and only with pre-booked passengers.

The authorities stated that this measure would help to ensure safer roads, reduce the number of traffic jams, and protect animal welfare.

Carriage operators are confused by the proposal, saying that the measure seems to be unfair.

Operators are insisting that they mostly operate on weekends outside of peak hours, adhering to safe practices on roads. Moreover, they argue that they only pick up passengers in the CBD and then ride somewhere "nice and quiet." They are afraid that the proposal will destroy their business.

In March 2021, a horse pulling a carriage in North Melbourne died while traveling down a road.

Consultations between the government and carriage operators on the proposal will be held until January of next year.