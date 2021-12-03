UrduPoint.com

Melbourne Could Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages In City Center - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:38 PM

Melbourne Could Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages in City Center - Reports

The Victoria State Government in Australia and the Melbourne City Council have proposed to ban horse and carriage operators from providing services on public roads in the Melbourne Central Business District (CBD), the 9News channel reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The Victoria State Government in Australia and the Melbourne City Council have proposed to ban horse and carriage operators from providing services on public roads in the Melbourne Central Business District (CBD), the 9News channel reported on Friday.

According to the proposal, carriage operators will still be allowed to provide services within the city outside the CBD and only with pre-booked passengers.

The authorities stated that this measure would help to ensure safer roads, reduce the number of traffic jams, and protect animal welfare.

Carriage operators are confused by the proposal, saying that the measure seems to be unfair.

Operators are insisting that they mostly operate on weekends outside of peak hours, adhering to safe practices on roads. Moreover, they argue that they only pick up passengers in the CBD and then ride somewhere "nice and quiet." They are afraid that the proposal will destroy their business.

In March 2021, a horse pulling a carriage in North Melbourne died while traveling down a road.

Consultations between the government and carriage operators on the proposal will be held until January of next year.

Related Topics

Australia Business Road Died Traffic Victoria Melbourne Nice January March From Government

Recent Stories

UAE story told via drones light show

UAE story told via drones light show

13 minutes ago
 Omicron Detected in 38 Countries, But Delta Remain ..

Omicron Detected in 38 Countries, But Delta Remains Dominant COVID-19 Variant - ..

2 minutes ago
 Badminton: Malaysia's rising star Lee Zii Jia crui ..

Badminton: Malaysia's rising star Lee Zii Jia cruises into semis

2 minutes ago
 Thorough investigation of Sialkot incident to be c ..

Thorough investigation of Sialkot incident to be conducted: Pir Noorul Haq Qadri ..

2 minutes ago
 MQM-P rejects Sindh government new local governmen ..

MQM-P rejects Sindh government new local government system bill: Kanwar Naved

2 minutes ago
 Snooker club sealed for Corona SOPs violation

Snooker club sealed for Corona SOPs violation

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.