Melenchon Campaign Manager Says Veteran Leftist Fails To Make It To Second Round

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 07:30 AM

Melenchon Campaign Manager Says Veteran Leftist Fails to Make It to Second Round

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) French hardleft presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon will not make it to the second round of the election, the Melenchon campaign manager, Manuel Bompard, said.

"Tonight, @JLMelenchon will end up with nearly 22% of the vote. It is an extraordinary result. Thank you to everyone who contributed," Bompard said on Twitter, adding that "Unfortunately, this will not be enough to qualify for the second round."

France held the first round of the presidential election on Sunday.

Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron currently has 27.6 percent of the votes, while far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is second with 23.41 percent, according to data released by the Interior Ministry after processing 97 percent of the ballots. Jean-Luc Melenchon is third with 21.

95 percent, and Eric Zemmour is fourth with 7.05 percent.

Macron is ahead in the Paris department with 30.41 percent of the votes, according to interim results published by the Interior Ministry after about 45 percent of the ballots were counted in the department. Melenchon is second in the Paris department with 25.24 percent, while Le Pen is third with 16.76 percent. Zemmour is fourth with 7.8 percent.

In the city of Paris, Macron is in the lead with 38.99 percent, according to voting data from about 42 percent of the ballots. Melenchon is second with 24.52 percent, while Zemmour is third with 9.71 percent. Le Pen is sixth in the city of Paris with 5.39 percent.

The second round of the presidential election will be held in France on April 24.

