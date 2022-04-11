UrduPoint.com

Melenchon Wins In Paris Department, Macron Second With Over 30% - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 10:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) French hardleft presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon came ahead in the Paris department with 30.24 percent, although he is not making it to the second round of the presidential election, according to results published by the Interior Ministry after all of the ballots were counted in the department.

France's Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is second in the Paris department with 30.19 percent, while far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is third with 12.97 percent. Eric Zemmour is fourth with 7.46 percent.

In the city of Paris, Macron won with 35.33 percent, while Melenchon is second with 30.09 percent. Zemmour is third with 8.

16 percent. Le Pen is sixth in the city of Paris with 5.54 percent.

Melenchon campaign manager, Manuel Bompard, said on Twitter that he expects the veteran leftist to finish with nearly 22 percent in the first round, so Melenchon will not make it to the runoff.

France held the first round of the presidential election on Sunday.

With 97 percent of the ballots processed, Macron currently has 27.6 percent of the votes, while Le Pen is second with 23.41 percent, according to data released by the Interior Ministry. Melenchon is third with 21.95 percent, and Eric Zemmour is fourth with 7.05 percent.

The second round of the presidential election will be held in France on April 24.

