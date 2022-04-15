(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Far-left French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who came in third in the April 10 election, has proposed an alliance at the legislative elections with three other leftist parties to secure a political majority in the lower house of parliament.

Melenchon, the leader of the France Unbowed party, has extended the offer to the Europe Ecology - The Greens, the French Communist Party and the New Anticapitalist Party, ahead of elections to the National Assembly of France, scheduled for 12 and 19 June 2022.

The letters to the parties have been published on the website of France Unbowed. Melenchon's party is critical of the choice voters will face between incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, according to the documents.

The party believes that the positions of the candidates block solutions that are needed to respond to the environmental, social and democratic crises in the country. By creating an alliance between the four parties, France Unbowed hopes to build a new majority in the National Assembly.

"We are continuing our work on building a majority. We are ready to share this effort with you, without any drive for hegemony or demand for unification," the letters said.

On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron received 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen 23.15%, which means they will face one another in a second round on April 24. Jean-Luc Melenchon came in third with 21.95%.