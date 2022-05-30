UrduPoint.com

Melitopol Administration Designates Car Explosion In Downtown As Terrorist Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 01:14 PM

The administration of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region on Monday qualified the explosion of a car in the city center as a terrorist attack aimed at destabilizing the peaceful life

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The administration of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region on Monday qualified the explosion of a car in the city center as a terrorist attack aimed at destabilizing the peaceful life.

A powerful explosion rocked the downtown on Monday morning. The source of the explosion was a car parked in the center of the city. According to preliminary information, three people were injured as a result of the explosion, with two of them in need of hospitalization, a source in the city administration told Sputnik.

"This morning, there was a terrorist act in Melitopol aimed at destabilizing the peaceful life of the city. Around 8 a.m. in the morning, a car filled with explosives exploded in the central part of the city," the administration said in a statement.

A 28-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man � volunteers who provide humanitarian assistance in Melitopol and the Melitopol region � were injured in the blast, the statement added.

