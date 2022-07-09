Melnyk Dismissed From Post of Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany - Presidential Decree

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Ukrainian diplomat Andrij Melnyk, notorious for his controversial statements and dubbing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz a "sulky liver sausage," was dismissed on Saturday from the post of the ambassador to Germany, according to a decree published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official website.

"To dismiss Melnyk Andrij Yaroslavovich from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Federal Republic of Germany," the decree said.