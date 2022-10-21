UrduPoint.com

Meloni Says Center-Right Coalition Asked Italian President To Appoint Her Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that the delegation of the center-right coalition has proposed, during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, that she should be entrusted with the formation of a government.

"We agreed with the president on the need to give the country a government as soon as possible, because there are a lot of urgent issues at the internal and external level right now. The entire coalition, which did not accidentally come together, gave a unanimous instruction, suggesting that the president entrust me with the formation of a new government," Meloni told reporters, commenting on the readiness of her coalition allies.

According to Italian broadcaster RaiNews24, the talks with the president took place in record time, lasting only 11 minutes. Mattarella's spokesman Giovanni Grasso told reporters that the president's statements would follow in the afternoon.

Mattarella met with the center-right coalition on the second day of consultations on the formation of a new national government following the early parliamentary elections that took place in the Apennines on September 25. A coalition of center-right parties ” Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's Lega Nord and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia ” won a landslide victory. Meloni's party became the country's leading political force with 26% of the vote and gained an advantageous chance of receiving a president's mandate to form a new government. The day before, the president met with representatives of opposition parties.

According to local media, if she gets the mandate, Meloni may become the country's first female prime minister and the first far-right leader since World War II. She may provide the president with a list of cabinet ministers later in the evening, and the swearing-in ceremony of the new government may take place by Sunday.

