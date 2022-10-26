MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The lower house of the Italian parliament, the Chamber of deputies, expressed confidence on Tuesday in the government led by newly elected Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

A total of 235 out of 400 members of the lower house voted in favor of the new government, while 154 parliamentarians voted against, and five abstained, according to Italian broadcaster RaiNews24.

A similar procedure will be held in the Senate on Wednesday.

In her keynote speech to the members of parliament, Meloni assured that Rome will remain a reliable partner of NATO and will continue to oppose Russia's actions in Ukraine. Italy will not slow down or sabotage European integration, but will ensure the EU responds to crises and external threats more efficiently, Meloni said, adding that the Italian public administration system needs to be reformed according to the French model ” with the leading role of the president of the country.

Snap parliamentary elections took place in Italy on September 25. A coalition of center-right parties ” Meloni's Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's Lega Nord and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia ” won by a landslide. Meloni's party became the country's leading political force with 26% of the vote. The new Italian government, led by the leader of right-wing Brothers of Italy party, Meloni, was sworn in on October 22 in the presence of Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.