UrduPoint.com

Meloni's Government Wins Confidence Vote In Italian Lower House

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Meloni's Government Wins Confidence Vote in Italian Lower House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The lower house of the Italian parliament, the Chamber of deputies, expressed confidence on Tuesday in the government led by newly elected Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

A total of 235 out of 400 members of the lower house voted in favor of the new government, while 154 parliamentarians voted against, and five abstained, according to Italian broadcaster RaiNews24.

A similar procedure will be held in the Senate on Wednesday.

In her keynote speech to the members of parliament, Meloni assured that Rome will remain a reliable partner of NATO and will continue to oppose Russia's actions in Ukraine. Italy will not slow down or sabotage European integration, but will ensure the EU responds to crises and external threats more efficiently, Meloni said, adding that the Italian public administration system needs to be reformed according to the French model ” with the leading role of the president of the country.

Snap parliamentary elections took place in Italy on September 25. A coalition of center-right parties ” Meloni's Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's Lega Nord and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia ” won by a landslide. Meloni's party became the country's leading political force with 26% of the vote. The new Italian government, led by the leader of right-wing Brothers of Italy party, Meloni, was sworn in on October 22 in the presence of Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament Vote Nord Rome Italy Chamber September October Government

Recent Stories

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

1 hour ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

1 hour ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

1 hour ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

2 hours ago
 Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter ..

Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter Use of New LNG-Terminal - Mini ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If ..

Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If Tactical Nuke Used in Ukraine

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.