Melting Ice, Russian and Chinese Presence Boost Importance of Arctic to NATO - Stoltenberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) A rise in both Russian and Chinese military presence in the Arctic, as well as the effects of climate change, have increased the importance of the region to NATO, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the Atlantic Council on Monday.

"The Arctic region has always been important for NATO. We have five NATO allies which are Arctic nations, and NATO's always been in the Arctic. But the melting of the ice combined with increased Russian military presence - they're reopening some old bases from the Cold War - and increased Chinese interest and presence of course just increases the importance of the Arctic," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg added that potential new sea routes between Europe and Asia, caused by melted ice in the region, also matters to the security of NATO, and as such, countries in the area are investing in submarines and other military tech needed to maintain an Arctic presence.

Earlier this month, Nikolai Korchunov, a senior Russian government and Arctic Council official, told Sputnik that Moscow views the Arctic as a subject where the US and Russia share mutual interest, describing it as a "promising area" for cooperation.