UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Melting Ice, Russian And Chinese Presence Boost Importance Of Arctic To NATO - Stoltenberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 08:07 PM

Melting Ice, Russian and Chinese Presence Boost Importance of Arctic to NATO - Stoltenberg

A rise in both Russian and Chinese military presence in the Arctic, as well as the effects of climate change, have increased the importance of the region to NATO, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the Atlantic Council on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) A rise in both Russian and Chinese military presence in the Arctic, as well as the effects of climate change, have increased the importance of the region to NATO, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the Atlantic Council on Monday.

"The Arctic region has always been important for NATO. We have five NATO allies which are Arctic nations, and NATO's always been in the Arctic. But the melting of the ice combined with increased Russian military presence - they're reopening some old bases from the Cold War - and increased Chinese interest and presence of course just increases the importance of the Arctic," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg added that potential new sea routes between Europe and Asia, caused by melted ice in the region, also matters to the security of NATO, and as such, countries in the area are investing in submarines and other military tech needed to maintain an Arctic presence.

Earlier this month, Nikolai Korchunov, a senior Russian government and Arctic Council official, told Sputnik that Moscow views the Arctic as a subject where the US and Russia share mutual interest, describing it as a "promising area" for cooperation.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe China From Government Share Asia

Recent Stories

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

4 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan to cut some import duties to boost manufa ..

5 minutes ago

US' Possible Replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome U ..

7 minutes ago

SEHA announces extended operating hours for the CO ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 8 more patients, infects 707 other ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.