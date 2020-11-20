Melting Permafrost May Revive Ancient Microbes in Arctic - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The melting of the permafrost in Russia's north may revive bacteria that are thousands if not millions of years old, Senior Arctic Council Official, Russian Ambassador at Large, Nikolay Korchunov, said Friday.

"We are now faced with the degradation of permafrost, which can revive microbes and bacteria that may be more than one thousand or even millions of years old. And this, naturally, makes us pay more attention to this topic," Korchunov said at a press conference in Moscow.

He added that Russia will dedicate special attention to this issue during its upcoming presidency of the Arctic Council.