Member Count of UK Lib Dems Tops Record 120,000 Amid Brexit Uncertainty

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) UK Liberal Democrats said on Friday that the number of the party's members had reached a record 120,000 amid complete uncertainty around the country's withdrawal from the European Union, which the party rejects.

At the moment, the country's third largest party has 120,845 members, with 17,102 more people registered as supporters.

"More and more people are joining the Liberal Democrats, and showing their commitment to stopping Brexit," the party's leader Joe Swinson said, commenting on these figures.

Given the current split in the Conservative and Labour parties on the Brexit issue, many Brexit opponents join the Lib Dems' ranks in protest. Several former members of other parties also joined the Lib Dems faction in the UK parliament.

According to opinion polls, if elections were now, not a single party would get a working majority in parliament.

According to a recent YouGov poll, the Conservatives enjoy the support of 35 percent of voters, the Labor party is backed by 25 percent, Lib Dems by 16 percent, and the Brexit Party by 11 percent. The survey was conducted from September 2-3, with 1,639 UK adults participating.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to hold early elections on October 15, but the opposition, most likely, will block the initiative.

At the moment, the situation around Brexit is at an impasse. The country's parliament is opposed to the agreement with the European Union in its current form, but it is also categorically opposed to a no-deal Brexit. Brussels refuses to resume negotiations and revise the agreement. Johnson insists that Brexit will happen on October 31 with or without an agreement.