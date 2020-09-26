Nader Naderi, a member of the Afghan government's negotiating team at the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban, has told Sputnik that the militant organization is wasting time by trying to renegotiate aspects of already-concluded deals

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Nader Naderi, a member of the Afghan government's negotiating team at the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban, has told Sputnik that the militant organization is wasting time by trying to renegotiate aspects of already-concluded deals.

"We did not waste time, the Taliban are trying to waste time, while people want speed," Naderi remarked.

According to the member of the negotiating team, the Taliban are seeking to renegotiate certain terms of their February 29 peace deal agreed with the United States.

"The Taliban have legitimized some aspects of the agreement between the United States and the Taliban, and want to renegotiate some aspects of the agreement with the United States. That is why the Taliban have not implemented some aspects of the agreement with the United States," Naderi stated, adding that internal talks within the militant organization are also creating delays.

Bomb blasts and violent clashes have continued to ravage Afghanistan despite the commencement of peace talks on September 12, and Naderi said that the Taliban are attempting to put pressure on the government in Kabul by continuing to target security forces and civilians.

"The Taliban are using the escalating violence as a tool to increase public pressure on the government. We do not tire of defending our values and we are ready to engage in whatever discussions we may have," Naderi remarked.

Certain key issues, including women's rights and freedom of speech, have yet to be touched upon during the talks, the negotiating team member added.

The intra-Afghan negotiations began two weeks ago in the Qatari capital of Doha. Both sides have publicly expressed their desire to conclude a secure and long-lasting ceasefire to end Afghanistan's long-running conflict.

This past Wednesday, the governor of Uruzgan province's spokesman, Zarga Ebadi, told Sputnik that Taliban insurgents had murdered 28 Afghan soldiers who had attempted to surrender after being under siege for several days.