Member Of Afghan Security Forces Killed, 3 Others Injured In Gunfire At Kabul Airport

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) One member of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) was killed and three others were injured in a Monday gunfire incident at the Kabul airport, according to Bundeswehr.

"This morning at 4:13 a.m.

CEST [02:13 GMT], a gunfire exchange broke out between Afghan security forces and unknown attackers at the north gate of the Kabul airport. A member of the Afghan security forces was killed and three others were wounded," the German Joint Forces Operations Command said on Twitter.

Bundeswehr said that US and German forces were also involved in the Monday incident, but none of them were injured.

