UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Member Of Afghanistan's Logar Provincial Council Killed In Kabul - Council Member

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 01:10 PM

Member of Afghanistan's Logar Provincial Council Killed in Kabul - Council Member

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) A member of Afghanistan's Logar provincial council, Nasir Ghairat, and three of his guards have been killed in the capital city of Kabul, council member Sayed Qaribullah Sadat told Sputnik on Sunday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in the Kart-e-Naw area of Kabul's District 8.

According to the Afghan TOLOnews media outlet, citing local police, Ghairat and his guards were shot dead when unknown gunmen opened fire on his vehicle.

Meanwhile, Qaribullah Sadat told Sputnik that Ghairat was going to drive back to Logar province.

So far, no militant group has taken responsibility for the attack, and the gunmen have escaped. Kabul police are investigating the incident.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Fire Police Russia Vehicle Nasir Sunday 2015 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister lauds UAE&#039;s experience in sc ..

30 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation implements final phase of relie ..

1 hour ago

German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.