Member Of Belarusian Opposition Council Says Unable To Reach Several Supporters

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:26 PM

Several aides of the Belarusian opposition's coordination council have been impossible to reach and politician Maria Kolesnikova may have been detained, a member of the council's presidium, Maksim Znak, told Sputnik on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Several aides of the Belarusian opposition's coordination council have been impossible to reach and politician Maria Kolesnikova may have been detained, a member of the council's presidium, Maksim Znak, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The spokesman for the council, Anton Rodnenkov, said that Kolesnikova was detained.

He [Rodnenkov] is now impossible to get in contact with. We cannot get a call through to several other team members," Znak said.

Znak confirmed that he was attempting to find out more about the situation through the Interior Ministry.

According to the council's press service, three team members � Kolesnikova, Rodnenkov, and Ivan Kravtsov � are impossible to reach, but lawyers are looking for them.

