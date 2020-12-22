Member of Bosnia And Herzegovina Presidency Dodik Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Doctors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Milorad Dodik, a member of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), tested positive for the coronavirus, a hospital in the Republika Srpska said Tuesday.

Dodik was hospitalized on Monday.

He had been self-isolating since December 19 after a contact with a Covid-positive person.

"He was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, his third coronavirus test came back positive," the medical center said as quoted by the national broadcaster.

According to the clinic, Dodik is feeling well and receiving the necessary treatment.

On December 14 and 15, Dodik met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in BiH.