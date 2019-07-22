Member of Far-Right Svoboda Party Elected to Ukrainian Parliament - Election Commission

Oksana Savchuk, a member of the Ukrainian far-right Svoboda party, has been elected to the parliament after winning in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine, results published by the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) showed on Monday

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Ukraine on Sunday. Nearly half of the lawmakers were elected by party lists, while the others were elected based on a simple majority in single-mandate election districts.

According to the CEC, Savchuk won 46.67 percent of the vote in a single-mandate district of the Ivano-Frankivsk region, followed by a member of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party with 23.

28 percent.

According to exit polls, five parties have managed to enter the parliament: the Servant of the People party, Opposition Platform-For Life party, led by former Energy Minister Yuriy Boyko; ex-President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party; former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party; and the Voice party, which is led by famous Ukrainian singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.