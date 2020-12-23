UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Member Of Local Council In Moscow Receives Suspended Sentence Of 2 Years Over Rally Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Member of Local Council in Moscow Receives Suspended Sentence of 2 Years Over Rally Rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) A court in Moscow on Wednesday sentenced a member of the local council, Yuliya Galyamina, to two years in prison, suspended, over breaking public gathering rules repeatedly, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

More than 100 people came to the courthouse ahead of the sentencing to support Galyamina.

Prosecutors suggested three years in prison, no suspension. The defense argued for full acquittal as Galyamina only ever took part in peaceful rallies.

According to the investigators, Galyamina urged people to participate in an unauthorized meeting in Moscow in July. More than 400 people were present at the rally. Galyamina had several misdemeanor sentences at that point.

Related Topics

Moscow July Court

Recent Stories

TBHF’s ‘sustainable village’ project in Nige ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists Zee Stores on ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Culture seeks to transform libraries into cr ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Board of Trustees of UoS

1 hour ago

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah oil product inventory drops 4%, led by mi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.