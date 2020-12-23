Member of Local Council in Moscow Receives Suspended Sentence of 2 Years Over Rally Rules

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) A court in Moscow on Wednesday sentenced a member of the local council, Yuliya Galyamina, to two years in prison, suspended, over breaking public gathering rules repeatedly, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

More than 100 people came to the courthouse ahead of the sentencing to support Galyamina.

Prosecutors suggested three years in prison, no suspension. The defense argued for full acquittal as Galyamina only ever took part in peaceful rallies.

According to the investigators, Galyamina urged people to participate in an unauthorized meeting in Moscow in July. More than 400 people were present at the rally. Galyamina had several misdemeanor sentences at that point.