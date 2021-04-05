UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Member Of Proud Boys, Brother Indicted Without Bond For US Capitol Attack - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:50 PM

Member of Proud Boys, Brother Indicted Without Bond for US Capitol Attack - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The US government has indicted two brothers, including a self-identified member of the Proud Boys, for conspiracy related to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Monday.

"Matthew Leland Klein, 24, and Jonathanpeter Allen Klein, 21, both of Oregon, were indicted in Federal court in the District of Columbia on charges of conspiracy; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and ... destruction of government property," the release said.

According to court documents, Jonathanpeter Klein is a self-identified member of the Proud Boys, a group that describes themselves as a "pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world" and as Western Chauvinists, the Justice Department said.

"Matthew Klein assisted members of the crowd with using a police barricade to climb a wall and gain access to an external stairwell leading to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol. ... Jonathanpeter Klein entered the Capitol building on the northwest side with his brother entering shortly after through the same door," the release said.

The case is being prosecuted by the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section and the case is being investigated by the FBI's Washington and Portland Field Offices, the Justice Department said.

Related Topics

Attack World Police Washington Portland Terrace Same Columbia January FBI Government Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates 8th edition of Cyb ..

14 minutes ago

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

44 minutes ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

1 hour ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

1 hour ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.