Member of Proud Boys, Brother Indicted Without Bond for US Capitol Attack - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The US government has indicted two brothers, including a self-identified member of the Proud Boys, for conspiracy related to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Monday.

"Matthew Leland Klein, 24, and Jonathanpeter Allen Klein, 21, both of Oregon, were indicted in Federal court in the District of Columbia on charges of conspiracy; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and ... destruction of government property," the release said.

According to court documents, Jonathanpeter Klein is a self-identified member of the Proud Boys, a group that describes themselves as a "pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world" and as Western Chauvinists, the Justice Department said.

"Matthew Klein assisted members of the crowd with using a police barricade to climb a wall and gain access to an external stairwell leading to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol. ... Jonathanpeter Klein entered the Capitol building on the northwest side with his brother entering shortly after through the same door," the release said.

The case is being prosecuted by the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section and the case is being investigated by the FBI's Washington and Portland Field Offices, the Justice Department said.