Member Of Pussy Riot Punk Band Detained In Moscow For Disobeying Police - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Member of Pussy Riot Punk Band Detained in Moscow for Disobeying Police - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The Russian police have arrested a member of the notorious punk protest band Pussy Riot, Veronika Nikulshina, in Moscow for disobeying police, lawyer Mansur Gilmanov told Sputnik on Friday.

"Veronica was arrested and taken to a police station. However, they are keeping her on the premises and are not bringing her inside the building. They will not let me near her," Gilmanov said.

Meanwhile, another member, Maria Alyokhina, has had a criminal case opened against her for encouraging violation of coronavirus-related health guidelines.

According to investigators, Alyokhina and other suspects in the case were detained at an unauthorized protest in support of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny that took place on January 23 ” calling for people to participate in the gathering, and thus creating a potential for the spread of COVID-19.

Unauthorized demonstrations swept through Russian cities on January 23, January 31 and February 2 in support of Navalny, who was detained on arrival in Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning, and sentenced to prison for breaching his parole. The activist is currently serving his prison sentence in a penal colony in the Vladimir Region of Russia.

The Pussy Riot group leaped into the spotlight after its high-profile performance in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. Three of the band members ” Maria Alyokhina, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich ” were sentenced to two years in prison for hooliganism in August 2012. Samutsevich's sentence was commuted to parole in October 2012, while the two other members of the group were released from prison under the amnesty in December 2013.

