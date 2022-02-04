UrduPoint.com

Member Of Ruling Kuwaiti Family Jailed Over Fake Diploma - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) A female member of the ruling Kuwaiti family was sentenced to three years in jail on Thursday for presenting a forged diploma to prove she merited a pay raise, media said.

The Al-Qabas daily cited sources as saying that the unnamed sheikha, from the Sabah dynasty in control of the oil-rich Gulf nation, requested an extra on top of the 150,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($496,000) she was paid for doing a ministerial job.

The Kuwaiti authorities promised to file criminal charges against anyone found to have a fake university degree as well as forgers after several government officials were exposed in recent years as frauds with fake qualifications.

