UrduPoint.com

Member Of Russian Human Rights Council Says Protest Restrictions Caused By Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:54 PM

Member of Russian Human Rights Council Says Protest Restrictions Caused by Pandemic

A member of the Russian presidential council on human rights said on Thursday, in response to Amnesty International's report on a shrinking space for protests in Russia, that coronavirus restrictions have gotten in the way of Russians who would like to exercise the right to freedom of assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) A member of the Russian presidential council on human rights said on Thursday, in response to Amnesty International's report on a shrinking space for protests in Russia, that coronavirus restrictions have gotten in the way of Russians who would like to exercise the right to freedom of assembly.

"COVID-19 is today in the way of protests. The Russian authorities have de facto banned all street assemblies. The only place left to protests is the internet, but even there you can't call people to the streets.

Anyone who does it will be declared an organizer of an unauthorized rally," Andrei Babushkin told Sputnik.

Amnesty International, a London-based nonprofit, said in a report out Thursday that increasingly restrictive laws and brutal police tactics have made it almost impossible for Russians to protest in a meaningful way. The charity called on the Russian authorities to amend the laws to safeguard the right to assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Internet Police Russia Amnesty International All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

London Police to Counter Extinction Rebellion Prot ..

London Police to Counter Extinction Rebellion Protests With Firm Response - Comm ..

56 seconds ago
 Ethiopia denounces 'destructive' rebel alliance as ..

Ethiopia denounces 'destructive' rebel alliance as war widens

57 seconds ago
 Govt establishing Media university equipped with m ..

Govt establishing Media university equipped with modern technology: Shaheera Sha ..

59 seconds ago
 SAU launches mega tree plantation drive

SAU launches mega tree plantation drive

1 minute ago
 UN Chief Following With Deep Concern Fighting in A ..

UN Chief Following With Deep Concern Fighting in Afghanistan - Spokesman

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19: Markets to remain close on Friday, Satur ..

COVID-19: Markets to remain close on Friday, Saturday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.