Member of Russian Human Rights Council Says Protest Restrictions Caused by Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) A member of the Russian presidential council on human rights said on Thursday, in response to Amnesty International's report on a shrinking space for protests in Russia, that coronavirus restrictions have gotten in the way of Russians who would like to exercise the right to freedom of assembly.

"COVID-19 is today in the way of protests. The Russian authorities have de facto banned all street assemblies. The only place left to protests is the internet, but even there you can't call people to the streets.

Anyone who does it will be declared an organizer of an unauthorized rally," Andrei Babushkin told Sputnik.

Amnesty International, a London-based nonprofit, said in a report out Thursday that increasingly restrictive laws and brutal police tactics have made it almost impossible for Russians to protest in a meaningful way. The charity called on the Russian authorities to amend the laws to safeguard the right to assembly.