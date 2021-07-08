UrduPoint.com
Member Of Russian Pussy Riot Group Sentenced To Arrest After Release From 15-Day Detention

Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) A Moscow court on Thursday sentenced Alexander Sofeev, a member of the Pussy Riot protest punk group, to a twelve-day arrest on charges of minor hooliganism, which comes a day after his release from previous detention, lawyer Mansur Gilmanov told Sputnik.

"The Tverskoy court found Sofeev guilty and sentenced him to twelve days of administrative arrest," Gilmanov said, adding that he will appeal the ruling.

The lawyer explained that the activist was detained on Wednesday at a vaccination center, where he received a shot against COVID-19, following his release from a detention center after a 15-day arrest for public intoxication, assigned on June 23.

Sofeev denies all the charges, calling them unfounded.

The Pussy Riot group leaped into the spotlight after its high-profile performance in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow in 2012. Three of band members ” Maria Alyokhina, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, and Yekaterina Samutsevich ” were sentenced to two years in prison for hooliganism. Samutsevich's sentence was commuted to parole in October 2012, while the two other members of the group were released from prison under amnesty in December 2013.

