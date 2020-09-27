UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Member Of Taliban Negotiating Team Says Afghan Gov't Unwilling To Accept US Peace Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Member of Taliban Negotiating Team Says Afghan Gov't Unwilling to Accept US Peace Deal

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) The Afghan government is unwilling to accept the terms of a peace deal signed between the Taliban and the United States, Khairullah Khairkhwa, a member of the insurgent organization's negotiating team at the intra-Afghan peace talks, told the Afghan-based Nunn.Asia website on Sunday.

"We are saying that our main point is that we have entered into these intra-Afghan negotiations on the basis of an agreement reached with the United States. But they say do not mention this agreement, our talks with you have just started," Khairkhwa remarked.

Citing the lack of dialogue between the government and the Taliban for the preceding two decades, Khairkhwa stated that Kabul is reluctant to recognize the February 29 deal signed by the United States and the militant group.

"The real controversy is that the Afghan government is reluctant to accept that intra-Afghan negotiations are underway as a result of the Taliban's deal with the United States," the member of the negotiating team said.

The United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal on February 29 that paved the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks upon the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process.

After months of delays, the peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in the Qatari capital of Doha, although an uptick in violence has been observed in Afghanistan since the talks began.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Exchange Doha United States February September Sunday Government Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

2 minutes ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

16 minutes ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

16 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

32 minutes ago

Department of Community Development launches unive ..

32 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s return to Fight Island breaks UFC ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.