Member Of US Vice President's Press Pool Tests Positive For Coronavirus - White House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:42 PM

Member of US Vice President's Press Pool Tests Positive for Coronavirus - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) A member of the press pool that regularly covers Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and therefore the pool has been temporarily disbanded while its other members are tested, the White House announced in a note on Wednesday.

"This morning, a member of the Vice President's press pool tested positive for COVID-19 during routine screening," the note said. "As soon as we were notified, we disbanded the Vice President's pool and sent them home. They will be tested again tomorrow."

The White House has also made arrangements for the briefing room to be cleaned, the note said.

"We have also begun the process of contract tracing. This individual did not have any contact with the Vice President or White House staff," the note added.

