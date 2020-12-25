Members of 5G Joint Venture in Russia to Develop Conditions for Access to Networks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Members of a 5G joint venture in Russia, which was recently approved by the country's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), will develop conditions on how other companies can join its infrastructure, Rostelecom's press office told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the FAS said it had approved the petition of Russian telecom companies Rostelecom, MTS, Vimpelcom (Beeline) and Megafon to create the joint venture. The petition was approved with the condition of fulfilling an order aimed at ensuring competition in the communication services market.

"In the near future, the focus of the joint venture will be aimed at making available the radio frequency resource, without which the emergence of 5G networks is impossible.

The conditions for access of other players to the infrastructure will be developed in accordance with the FAS instructions," Rostelecom said.

Rostelecom added that the FAS decision paves the way for expanding the number of participants in the joint venture and aims to further develop 5G networks.

MTS has said that it will carefully study the FAS instructions, while other telecoms operators have refused to give comments.

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media has said that they would like to see the 5G joint venture as a single infrastructure that will create one network for all telecommunications companies. The ministry also said that it would issue frequencies for the venture only if it fulfills these criteria.