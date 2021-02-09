Members of Afghan Negotiating Team Return Home From Doha Talks - Kabul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Some Afghan negotiators have returned from Doha, where the intra-Afghan peace negotiations are underway, due to personal issues, the State Ministry for Peace said Tuesday.

"Some members of the Afghan government's negotiating team in Doha have returned to the country due to personal problems, and those who have returned will turn back to Doha soon," ministry spokeswoman Najia Anwari said.

Meanwhile, a source at the presidential palace told Sputnik that the negotiating team had repeatedly suggested that the Taliban delegation was not in Doha and that the delegation would return to Kabul but was not allowed.

The peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September. In early December, Kabul and the Taliban announced that they had agreed on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions to now be held on substantive issues. The talks, however, have stalled since then with both sides blaming each other for the delay.