Members of Congress Received More Than 9,000 Threats This Year - US Capitol Police Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Members of Congress received more than 9,000 threats this year, US Capitol Police (USCP) Chief J. Thomas Manger said during a Senate Rules Committee hearing.

"Among our most significant challenges is the ever-changing threat landscape. The numbers of threats and directions of interests towards Members of Congress have increased approximately 400% in the past 6 years," Manger said on Monday. "This past year the Department saw more than 9,000 threats against Members of Congress."

Mitigating threats requires resources such as additional personnel, security assessments and security enhancements for members of Congress and their families, Manger said.

The attacks on Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin and Paul Pelosi - husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - act as a reminder of the threat environment, Manger said.

In the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot, during which USCP officers clashed with rioters, the department was the focus of several oversight and investigative reviews. USCP has completed 75% of inspector general recommendations, while the department continues to work on the rest, Manger said.

"Having been in this position for more than a year, I know we can now move from fixing the immediate problems identified on January 6 and its aftermath, to better positioning the Department for the future," Manger also said.

USCP is on track to meet its goal of fully reopening the Capitol, with a focus on public-facing entrances around the complex, Manger said.

USCP is also hoping to expand its field office model nationwide after opening offices in San Francisco and Tampa to help prosecute offenses with local attorneys, Manger added.