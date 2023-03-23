UrduPoint.com

Members Of Czech Parliament Banned From Using TikTok On Government Devices - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Members of Czech Parliament Banned From Using TikTok on Government Devices - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Members of both houses of the Czech parliament have been banned from using Chinese video-sharing app TikTok due to security reasons and in accordance with the recommendations of the National Cyber and Information Security Agency, Czech media reported on Wednesday.

The IT departments of both chambers must ensure the conditions under which the TikTok application cannot be installed and used on government electronic devices, the Cesky rozhlas radio reported.

Chamber of Deputies Secretary General Martin Plisek told reporters that all lawmakers and their assistants were also advised not to use this application on personal electronic devices.

Currently, TikTok access from government devices is prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government. In addition, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has approved a bill that could allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security.

In February, TikTok's use was banned by the Canadian government and the European Union's Commission and Parliament on all devices used by their employees for work. In March, the UK government also decided to ban officials from using the social network on government devices.

Related Topics

China Parliament European Union United Kingdom February March Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause immin ..

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause imminent

57 minutes ago
 Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Feder ..

Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Federal Reserve hike

1 hour ago
 President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab heads of state

2 hours ago
 US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals ..

US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals pause in rate hikes

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend achievements of Dubai Future D ..

3 hours ago
 US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of R ..

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of Recent Developments 'Uncertain' ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.