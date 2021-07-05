Members of Extremist Groups Detained in Several Russian Regions - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Members of extremist groups have been detained in several Russian regions, including the Khabarovsk Territory where nationalists have been training to conduct violent crimes, the Investigative Committee said on Monday.

According to the committee, a 17-years old teenager was detained in the Bryansk region as part of a criminal case related to creating an "extremist community" with a far-right ideology.

"In addition, the investigative bodies of the regional committee in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region have decided to detain, as a preventive measure, four members of the extremist community, at the request of the investigation," the committee added.

The investigation believes that an 18-years-old local in the Khabarovsk Territory created and lead an extremist organization "Youth organization Rus" and aimed to conduct crimes.

"From March to June 2021, young people have been exercising to prepare themselves physically and mentally to commit violent crimes. In addition, in pursuit of the community's goals of conducting extremist activities, in the spring of 2021, at least three people were beaten and insulted because of their nationality," the committee said.