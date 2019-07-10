UrduPoint.com
Members Of Georgia's Opposition Alliance Of Patriots To Visit Moscow Soon - Party Leader

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 02:50 AM

Members of Georgia's Opposition Alliance of Patriots to Visit Moscow Soon - Party Leader

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Lawmakers from the parliamentary faction of the opposition Alliance of Patriots of Georgia political party will visit the Russian capital in the coming days, party leader Irma Inashvili said.

On Tuesday, Russia's lower house of parliament adopted a statement in which the lawmakers recommended the Russian government to consider applying special economic measures with respect to Georgia and submit the relevant proposals to President Vladimir Putin. However, Putin did not support the idea of imposing sanctions on Georgia.

"To be honest, these days were very tense. On our part, we were working hard to settle the situation, and I am happy that our work yielded first results. Members of our team will visit Moscow in the coming days," Inashvili wrote on Facebook.

In late June, members of the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia refused to visit Moscow where they were supposed to attend a forum on developing parliamentarism amid growing tensions between Russia and Georgia.

