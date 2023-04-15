UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Members of Gulf Cooperation Council Arrive in Saudi Arabia to Discuss Syria - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Participants of the consultative meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council have arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss the possible return of Syria to the League of Arab States (LAS), the Saudi media reported on Friday.

The meeting is designed to strengthen pan-Arab activities and promote cooperation to counter the various crises that the region is facing, the Al Ekhbariya broadcaster reported.

The parties could agree on the return of Syria to LAS and its possible participation in the Arab League summit, which is scheduled for May 19 in Riyadh, the report said.

Syria's membership in the Arab League was suspended in 2011 as the country was engulfed in a civil war, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops fighting against various armed groups and terrorists. The same year, the Arab League followed the Western countries and imposed unilateral sanctions against Assad's government over alleged human rights violations and persecution of the country's opposition.

