UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Members Of Hizb Ut-Tahrir Terror Group Detained In Eastern Uzbekistan - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 10:37 PM

Members of Hizb ut-Tahrir Terror Group Detained in Eastern Uzbekistan - Interior Ministry

Officers of Uzbekistan's Interior Ministry have stifled the activities of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terror group (banned in Russia) in the region of Fergana, located in the country's east, the ministry's press service said on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Officers of Uzbekistan's Interior Ministry have stifled the activities of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terror group (banned in Russia) in the region of Fergana, located in the country's east, the ministry's press service said on Thursday.

"Criminal activity of members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization banned in the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan residing in the Fergana region has been contained," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stated that several members of the group, who have previously served sentences for participating in Hizb ut-Tahrir activities, have been detained.

According to the ministry, the detainees had extremist literature in their possession, which was seized. A criminal case was opened against the suspects under the relevant articles of Uzbekistan's criminal code, with investigative measures being taken to identify their criminal ties in other regions of the country, the statement added.

Members of the terror group are regularly detained in Uzbekistan. In October 2019, the police uncovered the activities of another group of the organization that operated in the Fergana Valley, which covers the territory of three regions Andijan, Namangan and Fergana in eastern Uzbekistan.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Interior Ministry Russia Namangan Uzbekistan October Criminals 2019

Recent Stories

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Museums to welcome visitors from 1 J ..

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Nat ..

1 hour ago

PML-N marks Youm-i-Takbeer with cake-cutting cerem ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus patients crosses 300 figure in Abbotta ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Upper House to Debate Draft Law on Unified ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.