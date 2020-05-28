Members of Hizb ut-Tahrir Terror Group Detained in Eastern Uzbekistan - Interior Ministry

Officers of Uzbekistan's Interior Ministry have stifled the activities of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terror group (banned in Russia) in the region of Fergana, located in the country's east, the ministry's press service said on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Officers of Uzbekistan's Interior Ministry have stifled the activities of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terror group (banned in Russia) in the region of Fergana, located in the country's east, the ministry's press service said on Thursday.

"Criminal activity of members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization banned in the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan residing in the Fergana region has been contained," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stated that several members of the group, who have previously served sentences for participating in Hizb ut-Tahrir activities, have been detained.

According to the ministry, the detainees had extremist literature in their possession, which was seized. A criminal case was opened against the suspects under the relevant articles of Uzbekistan's criminal code, with investigative measures being taken to identify their criminal ties in other regions of the country, the statement added.

Members of the terror group are regularly detained in Uzbekistan. In October 2019, the police uncovered the activities of another group of the organization that operated in the Fergana Valley, which covers the territory of three regions Andijan, Namangan and Fergana in eastern Uzbekistan.