Members of IAEA mission Leave Zaporizhzhia NPP - Local Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Specialists of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission have left the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia region administration, said on Monday, adding that two observers remained at the plant.

"Members of the IAEA mission have now left the Zaporizhzhia NPP, while two people remained there as observers," Rogov told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio broadcaster.