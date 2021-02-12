UrduPoint.com
Members Of Illegal Armed Units Lay Down Arms In Syria's Tafas - Russian Defense Ministry

DARAA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Members of the illegal armed units in Syria continue to reconcile with the national government under the mediation of the Russian military: a group of militants has laid down arms in the town of Tafas in the southwestern province of Daraa, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said.

"Representatives of the national government and local authorities have agreed to continue the reconciliation process by peaceful means. To demonstrate the goodwill a part of the illegally armed people have laid down their arms," Rear Admiral Vyacheslav Sytnik said.

The Syrian government is going to discuss the status of former militants. Damascus has already promised to refrain from persecuting former members of armed groups, who decided to lay down arms voluntarily, as well as to consider the release of prisoners.

Syria has been mired in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces led by President Bashar Assad fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. With assistance from Russia, the Syrian government troops have regained most of the country's territory formerly controlled by the rebels.

