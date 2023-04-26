UrduPoint.com

Members Of Int'l Conference On Venezuela Urge Accelerated Return Of Funds To Caracas

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Members of Int'l Conference on Venezuela Urge Accelerated Return of Funds to Caracas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Participants of the International Conference on the Political Process in Venezuela have called for setting the schedule for the next presidential election in the country, confirmed the need to lift sanctions against Venezuela and speed up the return of frozen assets to Caracas, according to the meeting's final declaration.

The conference, which was convened by Colombian President Gustavo Petro and brought together officials from about 20 countries, kicked off in the Colombian capital, Bogota, on Tuesday.

"Common positions were identified on the following topics: (first,) the need to establish an electoral schedule that allows the holding of free, transparent elections with full guarantees for all Venezuelan actors ... (Second,) That the steps agreed to the satisfaction of the parties go in parallel with the lifting of the different sanctions. (Third,) that the continuation of the negotiation process ... be accompanied by the acceleration of the implementation of the single trust fund for social investment in Venezuela," the declaration released by the Colombian Foreign Ministry read.

The delegations that attended the conference in Bogota at the invitation of the Colombian leader will be "promptly convened for a second opportunity to follow up on the developments of what has been achieved," according to the statement.

Last Saturday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said that Caracas had lost $232 billion since 2015, when the administration of then-US President Barack Obama imposed sanctions on the South American country.

Obama declared Venezuela a national security threat and ordered the US Treasury Department to freeze foreign property and assets of several Venezuelan officials in 2015. Washington has since expanded the sanctions regime.

In 2019, the United States imposed comprehensive sanctions on the country, targeting its oil and financial industries as well as freezing its reserves, in response to a political crisis that saw Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaiming himself interim president.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Washington Oil Bogota Caracas United States Venezuela 2015 2019 All From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

3 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

12 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

12 hours ago
 British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Kor ..

British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Korea Sanctions Violations - Just ..

12 hours ago
 Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer ..

Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer Exports to Asia, Africa in 20 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.